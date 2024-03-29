Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) Stock Price Up 7%

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJF – Get Free Report) rose 7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.56 and last traded at $11.56. Approximately 941 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 7,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.
Howden Joinery Group Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.45.
Howden Joinery Group Company Profile
Howden Joinery Group Plc supplies various kitchen, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and the Republic of Ireland. The company's product portfolio worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.
