Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) PT Lowered to $46.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Susquehanna from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HUBG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hub Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Hub Group from $49.50 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hub Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Hub Group from $42.50 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on HUBG

Hub Group Price Performance

NASDAQ HUBG opened at $43.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Hub Group has a 12-month low of $31.73 and a 12-month high of $47.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.66 and its 200-day moving average is $41.40.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Hub Group had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $985.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.19%.

Institutional Trading of Hub Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBG. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hub Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,887,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hub Group by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 770,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,460,000 after purchasing an additional 400,916 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hub Group by 1,423.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 396,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 370,402 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hub Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,885,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 9,049.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 334,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,308,000 after acquiring an additional 331,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.