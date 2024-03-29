Hudson Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HUDA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hudson Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HUDA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, an increase of 323.3% from the February 29th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hudson Acquisition I Price Performance

HUDA traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,644. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.60. Hudson Acquisition I has a 12-month low of $10.21 and a 12-month high of $10.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUDA. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Acquisition I in the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Acquisition I during the third quarter worth approximately $590,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hudson Acquisition I in the fourth quarter valued at about $742,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in Hudson Acquisition I during the second quarter valued at approximately $988,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Acquisition I in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,049,000. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hudson Acquisition I

Hudson Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

