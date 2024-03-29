Humacyte’s (HUMA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Humacyte Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HUMA opened at $3.11 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 6.79. Humacyte has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $5.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.53.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Humacyte will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Humacyte

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Humacyte by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,123,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 104,299 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Humacyte by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 437,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 81,163 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Humacyte by 308.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 97,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 73,399 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humacyte by 1,139.7% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 20,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 18,931 shares during the period. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Humacyte during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

About Humacyte

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).

