Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Hits New 52-Week High at $13.80

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.80 and last traded at $13.79, with a volume of 13088952 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on HBAN. UBS Group raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. DA Davidson raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.72.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 1.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 12.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Insider Activity

In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $197,059.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 303,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,847,809.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $197,059.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 303,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,847,809.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 28,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $377,979.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 568,222 shares in the company, valued at $7,483,483.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,241 shares of company stock worth $1,360,359 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.6% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 53,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 15,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 15,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 16,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.