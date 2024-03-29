Huobi Token Price Tops $0.90 on Exchanges (HT)

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. One Huobi Token token can now be bought for about $0.90 or 0.00001279 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar. Huobi Token has a market cap of $145.51 million and $2.53 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Huobi Token

Huobi Token was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 203,980,445 tokens and its circulating supply is 162,233,844 tokens. The official website for Huobi Token is www.huobi.com/en-us. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @htx_global and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal.

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Huobi Token (HT) is the native utility token of the Huobi Global crypto exchange. Created by the Huobi team, it operates on the Ethereum blockchain and is primarily used to pay for trading fees. HT holders can also enjoy benefits such as fee discounts, access to events, and voting rights. Huobi buys back and burns HT, reducing supply and potentially increasing value.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

