HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of HUTCHMED in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.70.

Shares of HCM opened at $16.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.61. HUTCHMED has a 1-year low of $10.68 and a 1-year high of $20.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 475,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,609,000 after purchasing an additional 62,762 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in HUTCHMED by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 75,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in HUTCHMED in the 4th quarter worth $406,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in HUTCHMED in the 4th quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HUTCHMED in the 4th quarter worth $274,000. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary renal cell carcinoma (RCC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for colorectal cancer (CRC), breast cancer, gastric cancer, microsatellite stable-CRC endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, RCC, gastrointestinal, cervical, and solid tumors.

