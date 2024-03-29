HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Upgraded to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $5.80 price objective on the stock.

HUYA Trading Up 2.2 %

HUYA opened at $4.55 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.40. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.36 and a beta of 0.56. HUYA has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $4.90.

HUYA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HUYA

About HUYA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of HUYA during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of HUYA by 306.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 6,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA during the third quarter valued at $39,000. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

