HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Upgraded to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $5.80 price objective on the stock.
HUYA Trading Up 2.2 %
HUYA opened at $4.55 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.40. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.36 and a beta of 0.56. HUYA has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $4.90.
HUYA Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On HUYA
About HUYA
HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than HUYA
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.