iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Senior Officer Sells C$422,937.00 in Stock

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Alain Bergeron sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$84.59, for a total value of C$422,937.00.

Alain Bergeron also recently made the following trade(s):

Get iA Financial alerts:

On Wednesday, March 20th, Alain Bergeron sold 5,000 shares of iA Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.63, for a total value of C$433,140.00.

iA Financial Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of IAG opened at C$84.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$88.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$87.47. iA Financial Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of C$77.61 and a twelve month high of C$93.90.

iA Financial Increases Dividend

iA Financial ( TSE:IAG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.49 by C($0.15). The firm had revenue of C$1.55 billion during the quarter. iA Financial had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 9.95%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that iA Financial Co. Inc. will post 10.3508982 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. This is a positive change from iA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. iA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IAG has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bankshares lowered their price target on iA Financial from C$104.00 to C$102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on iA Financial from C$99.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on iA Financial from C$104.00 to C$95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Desjardins lowered their target price on iA Financial from C$94.00 to C$89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on iA Financial from C$95.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$69.85.

Get Our Latest Analysis on IAG

iA Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.