ICON (ICX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $15.79 Million

ICON (ICX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 29th. ICON has a market capitalization of $352.86 million and approximately $15.79 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000515 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ICON has traded 21.3% higher against the dollar.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 986,838,130 coins and its circulating supply is 986,838,087 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official website is icon.community. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 986,738,569.5794393 with 986,723,977.7426064 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.35382252 USD and is up 3.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $23,073,118.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

