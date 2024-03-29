IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) CAO Mitch Silberman Sells 2,115 Shares

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) CAO Mitch Silberman sold 2,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $80,391.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

IDT Trading Down 0.2 %

IDT stock opened at $37.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $960.00 million, a P/E ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.54. IDT Co. has a 12-month low of $21.64 and a 12-month high of $38.68.

Get IDT alerts:

IDT Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. IDT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised IDT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

View Our Latest Research Report on IDT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDT

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of IDT during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in IDT by 81.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of IDT by 58.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of IDT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of IDT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

About IDT

(Get Free Report)

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.