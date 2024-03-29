IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker Acquires 270,000 Shares of Stock

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 270,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.26 per share, with a total value of $2,230,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,638,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,054,282.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Bros. Advisors Lp Baker also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 28th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 97,473 shares of IGM Biosciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.62 per share, with a total value of $937,690.26.
IGM Biosciences Stock Up 4.1 %
Shares of IGMS opened at $9.65 on Friday. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $17.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.06 and its 200-day moving average is $8.57.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in IGM Biosciences by 27.7% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 5.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 15.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 21.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 136,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. 42.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
IGM Biosciences Company Profile
IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It develops Aplitabart, a Death Receptor 5 Agonist IgM antibody for the treatment of colorectal cancer; imvotamab, a CD20 x CD3 bispecific IgM antibody to treat myositis, as well as for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis that is Phase Ib clinical trial; and IGM-2644, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody targeting CD38 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.
