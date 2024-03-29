IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker Acquires 270,000 Shares of Stock

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 270,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.26 per share, with a total value of $2,230,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,638,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,054,282.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Bros. Advisors Lp Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

On Thursday, March 28th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 97,473 shares of IGM Biosciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.62 per share, with a total value of $937,690.26.

IGM Biosciences Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of IGMS opened at $9.65 on Friday. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $17.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.06 and its 200-day moving average is $8.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on IGMS. Bank of America cut shares of IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of IGM Biosciences from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IGM Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IGMS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in IGM Biosciences by 27.7% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 5.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 15.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 21.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 136,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. 42.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It develops Aplitabart, a Death Receptor 5 Agonist IgM antibody for the treatment of colorectal cancer; imvotamab, a CD20 x CD3 bispecific IgM antibody to treat myositis, as well as for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis that is Phase Ib clinical trial; and IGM-2644, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody targeting CD38 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.