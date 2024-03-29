ImpediMed Limited (ASX:IPD) Insider Janelle Delaney Buys 581,395 Shares

ImpediMed Limited (ASX:IPD – Get Free Report) insider Janelle Delaney bought 581,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,999.97 ($32,679.72).
Janelle Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 25th, Janelle Delaney purchased 568,181 shares of ImpediMed stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,999.93 ($32,679.69).
- On Monday, March 4th, Janelle Delaney purchased 1,137,634 shares of ImpediMed stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$100,111.79 ($65,432.54).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 7.00.
ImpediMed Limited, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells bioimpedance spectroscopy (BIS) devices and software services in Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers SOZO, a noninvasive BIS device for the assessment of lymphedema, and deliver snapshot of fluid status and tissue composition; SFB7, a single-channel, tetrapolar BIS device to analyze body composition in healthy individuals; and ImpediVET, a single-channel, tetrapolar (BIS) device that measures fluid status and tissue composition for veterinary applications.
