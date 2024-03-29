Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL) Shares Acquired by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 649,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,206 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned 13.59% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July worth $15,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth about $50,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of EJUL traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,496. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July has a 1-year low of $21.90 and a 1-year high of $24.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.05.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (EJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

