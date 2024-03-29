Inscription Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 1,592 Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQM traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $182.69. 1,343,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,858,242. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $127.47 and a twelve month high of $184.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $178.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.59.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.3454 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

