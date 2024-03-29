Inscription Capital LLC Buys Shares of 9,856 Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kimco Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Kimco Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 67.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 46.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.89.

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

KIM traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.61. The company had a trading volume of 7,608,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,079,825. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.29. The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.45. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $16.34 and a 1 year high of $22.83.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $172,643.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 203,534 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,630.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.