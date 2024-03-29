Inscription Capital LLC Has $429,000 Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Inscription Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $1,068,137,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Booking by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 383,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,184,224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its holdings in Booking by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 314,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $849,672,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Booking by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 295,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $596,303,000 after purchasing an additional 112,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Booking by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Booking from $3,580.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Booking from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Booking from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3,850.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,697.38.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $45.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $3,627.88. 274,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,302. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,456.93 and a 1-year high of $3,918.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3,584.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,316.81. The firm has a market cap of $123.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.72 by $2.28. Booking had a negative return on equity of 751.49% and a net margin of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $24.74 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.46 EPS for the current year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Booking’s payout ratio is 29.67%.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total transaction of $14,724,670.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,548 shares in the company, valued at $114,826,417. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total transaction of $3,494,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,204 shares in the company, valued at $35,657,571.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total value of $14,724,670.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,826,417. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,467 shares of company stock valued at $22,299,114 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

