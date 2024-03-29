Inscription Capital LLC Invests $224,000 in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 305.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 51.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,894,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth approximately $1,847,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 48.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,080.00 to $1,149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,060.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,085.47.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded down $6.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,128.88. 292,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,250. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $821.61 and a 52 week high of $1,169.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,069.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $988.83. The company has a market cap of $66.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 139.01% and a net margin of 14.84%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,038.63, for a total value of $447,649.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,200.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,468 shares of company stock valued at $28,769,333. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.