Inscription Capital LLC Invests $397,000 in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,448 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $930,505,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 79,147.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,726,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $557,639,000 after acquiring an additional 5,719,196 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,609,330 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,388,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,892,930 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $562,685,000 after buying an additional 1,517,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $206.23. The stock had a trading volume of 5,750,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,837,045. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $109.00 and a one year high of $214.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of $171.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $190.35 and its 200-day moving average is $161.90.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.83.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

