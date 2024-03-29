Inscription Capital LLC Invests $74,000 in Castellum, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM)

Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Castellum, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTM. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Castellum in the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Castellum in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Castellum in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Castellum in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Castellum during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Castellum Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CTM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.26. 88,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,531. The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of -3.56. Castellum, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

About Castellum

Castellum, Inc provides services in the areas of cybersecurity, information technology, electronic and information warfare, and information operations. Its services include intelligence analysis, software development, software engineering, program management, strategic and mission planning, information assurance, cybersecurity and policy support, and data analytics services.

