Inscription Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 22,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,262,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,847. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $121.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.29.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

