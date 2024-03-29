Inscription Capital LLC Raises Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Inscription Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,803 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 0.9% of Inscription Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho assumed coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on Home Depot from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Home Depot from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.76.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of HD stock traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $383.60. 4,108,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,355,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.35. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $396.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $368.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $334.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.60%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

