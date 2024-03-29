Insider Buying: Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Senior Officer Buys C$55,299.17 in Stock

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Adam Robert Borgatti purchased 4,231 shares of Aecon Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.07 per share, with a total value of C$55,299.17.

Aecon Group Stock Up 0.4 %

TSE ARE opened at C$17.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.16. Aecon Group Inc. has a one year low of C$8.42 and a one year high of C$17.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.96 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.73.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.22 billion. Aecon Group had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.49%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aecon Group Inc. will post 0.7606646 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aecon Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This is an increase from Aecon Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.19%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$16.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$13.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Aecon Group from C$10.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$18.09.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

