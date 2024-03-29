Insider Buying: Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG) Insider Acquires C$119,040.00 in Stock

Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG – Get Free Report) insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. bought 49,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$119,040.00.

2176423 Ontario Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 22nd, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. purchased 26,900 shares of Jaguar Mining stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.34 per share, with a total value of C$62,886.82.

On Wednesday, March 20th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. bought 73,500 shares of Jaguar Mining stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.22 per share, with a total value of C$163,118.55.

On Wednesday, March 13th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. purchased 133,100 shares of Jaguar Mining stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$292,846.62.

On Wednesday, March 6th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. purchased 50,000 shares of Jaguar Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.00 per share, with a total value of C$99,920.00.

Jaguar Mining Stock Up 4.8 %

JAG opened at C$2.62 on Friday. Jaguar Mining Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.12 and a twelve month high of C$2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.91 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.68. The firm has a market cap of C$189.82 million, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.46.

Jaguar Mining Company Profile

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Gold Mine Complex with mineral claims covering an area of approximately 56,000 hectares located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

