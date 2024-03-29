Insider Buying: Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) Major Shareholder Acquires $31,602.00 in Stock

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc purchased 4,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $31,602.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,519,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,483,977.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Corre Partners Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 21st, Corre Partners Management, Llc purchased 5,250 shares of Team stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.26 per share, for a total transaction of $32,865.00.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Corre Partners Management, Llc bought 20,342 shares of Team stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $116,152.82.

Team Price Performance

Shares of TISI opened at $7.21 on Friday. Team, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Team in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Team

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Team in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Team in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Team in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Team in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Team by 401.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 72,442 shares in the last quarter. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Team

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments.

See Also

