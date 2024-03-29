Insider Selling: 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Major Shareholder Sells 32,193 Shares of Stock

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 32,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $195,089.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,482.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Insight Holdings Group, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 22nd, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 23,847 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $147,612.93.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 58,032 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $349,352.64.

On Monday, March 18th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 17,710 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $106,614.20.

On Thursday, March 14th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 30,059 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $184,562.26.

1stdibs.Com Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of DIBS stock opened at $5.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $236.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.55. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.44 and a 12-month high of $6.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 1stdibs.Com

1stdibs.Com ( NASDAQ:DIBS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.77 million. 1stdibs.Com had a negative return on equity of 16.46% and a negative net margin of 26.80%. On average, equities analysts forecast that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in 1stdibs.Com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in 1stdibs.Com by 533.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in 1stdibs.Com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in 1stdibs.Com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in 1stdibs.Com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 66.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Evercore ISI raised 1stdibs.Com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for luxury design products worldwide. Its marketplace connects customers with sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture; and home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

