Insider Selling: Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Insider Sells $376,649.50 in Stock

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Heery sold 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total value of $376,649.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,705.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Christopher Heery also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 22nd, Christopher Heery sold 41,365 shares of Arcellx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total value of $2,902,995.70.

On Monday, February 12th, Christopher Heery sold 2,967 shares of Arcellx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $191,252.82.

On Thursday, February 8th, Christopher Heery sold 3,456 shares of Arcellx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total value of $215,274.24.

On Thursday, January 4th, Christopher Heery sold 7,598 shares of Arcellx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $419,941.46.

Arcellx Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLX opened at $69.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.52 and a 200 day moving average of $52.15. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -47.31 and a beta of 0.02. Arcellx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.28 and a 12-month high of $75.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arcellx ( NASDAQ:ACLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.95. Arcellx had a negative return on equity of 20.96% and a negative net margin of 64.08%. The business had revenue of $63.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.76) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Arcellx, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Arcellx from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Arcellx from $57.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Arcellx from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Arcellx from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arcellx by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,061,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,431,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arcellx by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,544,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,237,000 after purchasing an additional 578,831 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Arcellx by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,260,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,941,000 after purchasing an additional 323,309 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 235,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,085,000 after acquiring an additional 132,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 81,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after acquiring an additional 24,320 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arcellx

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

