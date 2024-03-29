Insider Selling: Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Insider Sells $160,100.00 in Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $160,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,184,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,966,438.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DAWN opened at $16.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.54. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $17.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -6.94 and a beta of -1.48.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). As a group, research analysts forecast that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on DAWN. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

Institutional Trading of Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,769,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,638,000 after buying an additional 139,992 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 68,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 32,238 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 208,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after buying an additional 91,393 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,118,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,935,000 after buying an additional 472,654 shares during the period. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. raised its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

Featured Stories

