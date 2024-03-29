Insider Selling: Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Insider Sells $160,100.00 in Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $160,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,184,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,966,438.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ DAWN opened at $16.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.54. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $17.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -6.94 and a beta of -1.48.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). As a group, research analysts forecast that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Analysis on Day One Biopharmaceuticals
Institutional Trading of Day One Biopharmaceuticals
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,769,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,638,000 after buying an additional 139,992 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 68,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 32,238 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 208,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after buying an additional 91,393 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,118,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,935,000 after buying an additional 472,654 shares during the period. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. raised its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile
Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Day One Biopharmaceuticals
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.