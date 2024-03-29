Insider Selling: Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Insider Sells 192 Shares of Stock

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) insider Carolyn Herzog sold 192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $19,190.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,775,510.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Carolyn Herzog also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 11th, Carolyn Herzog sold 2,591 shares of Elastic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $267,598.48.

Elastic Price Performance

Shares of ESTC traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,183,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,328. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.91 and a beta of 0.97. Elastic has a 12 month low of $52.30 and a 12 month high of $136.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.79 and a 200 day moving average of $99.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elastic

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $327.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.48 million. Elastic had a net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 23.94%. Equities analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Elastic by 19.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ESTC. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Elastic from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $99.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Elastic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Elastic from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.26.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

