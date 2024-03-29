Insider Selling: Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Insider Sells 192 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2024

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) insider Carolyn Herzog sold 192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $19,190.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,775,510.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Carolyn Herzog also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, March 11th, Carolyn Herzog sold 2,591 shares of Elastic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $267,598.48.

Elastic Price Performance

Shares of ESTC traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,183,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,328. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.91 and a beta of 0.97. Elastic has a 12 month low of $52.30 and a 12 month high of $136.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.79 and a 200 day moving average of $99.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $327.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.48 million. Elastic had a net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 23.94%. Equities analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elastic

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Elastic by 19.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ESTC. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Elastic from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $99.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Elastic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Elastic from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.26.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ESTC

Elastic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.