Insider Selling: FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) EVP Sells 10,145 Shares of Stock

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) EVP Mark R. Allen sold 10,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.28, for a total transaction of $2,914,455.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,587,129.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $289.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $213.80 and a 1-year high of $291.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FDX. Barclays raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $291.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedEx

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,812,104 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,758,898,000 after purchasing an additional 82,994 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,155,472 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,004,941,000 after buying an additional 313,917 shares in the last quarter. Sentry LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $1,811,748,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in FedEx by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,667,462 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,686,738,000 after buying an additional 880,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,063,938 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,076,619,000 after buying an additional 916,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

