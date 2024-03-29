Insider Selling: H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) CEO Sells $728,251.86 in Stock

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) CEO Bradley W. Barber sold 11,483 shares of H&E Equipment Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total value of $728,251.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 210,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,328,981.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

H&E Equipment Services Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of HEES stock opened at $64.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.94. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.33 and a 1 year high of $64.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.24.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.25. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $385.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. H&E Equipment Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

H&E Equipment Services Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On H&E Equipment Services

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is 23.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 4th quarter valued at $468,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,804,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,026,000 after acquiring an additional 51,626 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 33,122 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HEES. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on H&E Equipment Services from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Sales of Rental Equipment, Sales of New Equipment, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

Featured Articles

