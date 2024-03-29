Insider Selling: Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA) CFO Sells $75,822.04 in Stock

Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Free Report) CFO Austin Aerts sold 8,092 shares of Sera Prognostics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total transaction of $75,822.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 322,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,021,712.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Austin Aerts also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 6th, Austin Aerts sold 9,786 shares of Sera Prognostics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $78,581.58.
Sera Prognostics Trading Down 3.8 %
SERA opened at $9.10 on Friday. Sera Prognostics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $10.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.03.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sera Prognostics
Sera Prognostics Company Profile
Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in singleton pregnancies. It is also developing a portfolio of product candidates for various pregnancy-related conditions, including preeclampsia, molecular time-to-birth, gestational diabetes mellitus, fetal growth restriction, stillbirth, and postpartum depression.
