Insider Selling: Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) COO Sells $1,978,591.98 in Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) COO Nicholas Konat sold 31,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $1,978,591.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,414.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nicholas Konat also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 15th, Nicholas Konat sold 640 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $39,980.80.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $64.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.12 and a 12 month high of $65.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 314.5% during the fourth quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 80.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on SFM. Bank of America upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.29.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Articles

