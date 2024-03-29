Insider Selling: TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Director Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) Director Alain Bédard sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$217.23, for a total value of C$6,516,822.00.
Alain Bédard also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 27th, Alain Bédard sold 20,000 shares of TFI International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$201.67, for a total value of C$4,033,480.00.
TSE TFII opened at C$216.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$196.44 and a 200-day moving average price of C$176.79. TFI International Inc. has a twelve month low of C$137.36 and a twelve month high of C$219.67. The firm has a market cap of C$18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.47.
TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.
