Insider Selling: Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) SVP Sells 927 Shares of Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) SVP Anirma Gupta sold 927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $24,964.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 387,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,441,918.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Anirma Gupta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 29th, Anirma Gupta sold 756 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $25,000.92.

Unity Software Stock Performance

Shares of Unity Software stock opened at $26.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.53. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $50.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $609.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.01 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 37.64% and a negative return on equity of 10.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on U shares. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Unity Software from $50.00 to $33.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Unity Software from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Macquarie cut shares of Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.03.

Institutional Trading of Unity Software

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of U. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Unity Software by 625.8% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 390,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,955,000 after acquiring an additional 336,423 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Unity Software by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Unity Software by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,128,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,382,000 after acquiring an additional 308,412 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Unity Software by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 116,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Austin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

