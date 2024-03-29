Insider Selling: Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Insider Sells 4,219 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 4,219 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $209,262.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 168,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,375,604.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Zillow Group Stock Down 3.2 %
Zillow Group stock opened at $48.78 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.80 and a 1-year high of $61.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of -71.73 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.13.
Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.06. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on Z shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.75.
Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.
