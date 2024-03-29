Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 232.0% from the February 29th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insight Select Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Insight Select Income Fund by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 610,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,753,000 after purchasing an additional 93,844 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 531,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,494,000 after acquiring an additional 36,835 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 141,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 131,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 209.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 108,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 73,624 shares during the period. 49.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insight Select Income Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

INSI traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.49. The stock had a trading volume of 8,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,553. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.50. Insight Select Income Fund has a 1-year low of $14.28 and a 1-year high of $16.76.

Insight Select Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Insight Select Income Fund

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%.

Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.

