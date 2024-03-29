Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decline of 65.7% from the February 29th total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,093,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSCO. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,062.0% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,635,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,231,000 after buying an additional 11,548,138 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 17,095.4% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,325,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306,591 shares during the period. Milestone Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 20,526.5% in the fourth quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 3,313,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,210,000 after buying an additional 3,297,792 shares during the last quarter. Oakhurst Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 135.1% in the first quarter. Oakhurst Advisors LLC now owns 2,013,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,424,000 after buying an additional 1,156,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 60.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,581,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,136,000 after buying an additional 971,319 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSCO remained flat at $20.97 on Friday. 483,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,096,549. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.94 and its 200 day moving average is $20.84. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.52 and a one year high of $20.99.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.057 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

