Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,100 shares, a drop of 26.8% from the February 29th total of 184,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 277,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSJP. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2,316.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 921,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,952,000 after acquiring an additional 883,616 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,097,000. Wright Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,380,000. Sterling Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,364,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 174.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,385,000 after purchasing an additional 374,257 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ BSJP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.95. 157,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,910. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $23.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.70.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.1082 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.