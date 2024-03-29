Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,900 shares, a decrease of 65.8% from the February 29th total of 184,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 558,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 124,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:BSCR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.29. 484,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,163. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.11. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $19.54.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0667 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.