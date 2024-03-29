Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a growth of 111.1% from the February 29th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSJT. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSJT remained flat at $21.18 during trading hours on Friday. 22,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,913. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.61. Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.29 and a one year high of $21.38.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.1146 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSJT was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

