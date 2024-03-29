Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a growth of 34.1% from the February 29th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance
BSMV traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.31. 6,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,462. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.97. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.68 and a 1-year high of $21.73.
Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2031. BSMV was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Stories
