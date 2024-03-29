Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a growth of 34.1% from the February 29th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

BSMV traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.31. 6,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,462. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.97. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.68 and a 1-year high of $21.73.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMV. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 479.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 211,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after acquiring an additional 174,643 shares during the period. Envision Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,170,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 363.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 76,006 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,174,000. Finally, Precedent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $814,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2031. BSMV was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

