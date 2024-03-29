Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) Hits New 12-Month High at $49.83

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $49.83 and last traded at $49.71, with a volume of 28999 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.40.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Trading of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXF. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 305.1% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 3,568.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

