Invesco Insider Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:NFO) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Invesco Insider Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:NFO – Get Free Report) dropped 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $75.32 and last traded at $75.32. Approximately 3,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 7,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.50.
Invesco Insider Sentiment ETF Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.32.
