Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Winch Advisory Services LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 4.4% of Winch Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $13,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 104,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,951,000 after purchasing an additional 13,349 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 5,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of QQQ traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $444.01. The stock had a trading volume of 36,839,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,533,704. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $309.89 and a 52-week high of $449.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $433.84 and its 200 day moving average is $399.66.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.