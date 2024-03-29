Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $443.65 and last traded at $444.01. Approximately 36,839,641 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 45,533,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $444.83.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $433.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $399.66.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco QQQ

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 370.0% in the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.