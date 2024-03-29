Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL) Hits New 12-Month High at $45.76

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.76 and last traded at $45.76, with a volume of 19207 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.15.

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of $713.79 million, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.21 and a 200-day moving average of $42.13.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQAL. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 357.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period.

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (EQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an index of the 1,000 largest US stocks. Each sector receives equal weight, and each stock within a sector receives equal weight. EQAL was launched on Dec 23, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

