Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL) Sets New 52-Week High at $45.76

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.76 and last traded at $45.76, with a volume of 19207 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.15.

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $713.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQAL. Reliant Wealth Planning acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,068,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 23.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 173,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,903,000 after buying an additional 32,852 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 116,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after buying an additional 6,678 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after buying an additional 8,004 shares during the period.

About Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF

The Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (EQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an index of the 1,000 largest US stocks. Each sector receives equal weight, and each stock within a sector receives equal weight. EQAL was launched on Dec 23, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

