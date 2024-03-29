Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $44.13

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $44.13 and last traded at $44.13, with a volume of 477885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.24.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 79,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 4,744 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 21,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

