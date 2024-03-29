Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Sets New 1-Year High at $93.14

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $93.14 and last traded at $93.05, with a volume of 119319 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.47.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 256.6% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 42,129 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,071,000. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 13.1% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 80,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,312,000 after acquiring an additional 9,335 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 214.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,440,000 after acquiring an additional 99,905 shares during the period. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,329,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,908,000 after acquiring an additional 6,945 shares during the period.

About Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

